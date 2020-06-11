Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.42 ($54.40).

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

