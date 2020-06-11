Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,367,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $9.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.99. 207,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day moving average is $237.87. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

