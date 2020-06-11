UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($38.99) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($47.75) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.25 ($47.47).

BNP opened at €37.35 ($41.97) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($77.72). The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.84.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

