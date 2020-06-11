UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 764 ($9.72) to GBX 525 ($6.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 610 ($7.76) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.47) to GBX 900 ($11.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 689.11 ($8.77).

LON SHB opened at GBX 615 ($7.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 72.35. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 992.50 ($12.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 772.94.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Research analysts predict that Shaftesbury will post 1997.9999235 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

