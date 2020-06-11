UBS Group Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €129.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €129.00 ($144.94) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.19 ($186.73).

ETR:WDI opened at €93.40 ($104.94) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €94.89 and its 200 day moving average is €110.68. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($179.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

