U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

