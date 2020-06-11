Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.86. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 30,634,800 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 592,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $8,304,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,306.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 360,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 334,522 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

