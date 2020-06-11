Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 4,965,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 2,047,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

