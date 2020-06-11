Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$7.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.39.

Shares of CVE opened at C$6.86 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

