Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.20 and a beta of 1.53. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $132,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,167 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Trupanion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trupanion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

