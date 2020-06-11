TrueCar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 991% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 114,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.66.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

