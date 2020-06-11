Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.00

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$55.00 and last traded at C$54.87, with a volume of 8354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.06.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $493.84 million and a PE ratio of 148.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,657,188.33.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.