Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $256,300.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $462,800.00.

Shares of TSE opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,764,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.