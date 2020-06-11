Trimerica Services (OTCMKTS:TECO) Trading Up 800%

Shares of Trimerica Services Inc (OTCMKTS:TECO) traded up 800% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 965 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Trimerica Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TECO)

Treaty Energy Corp. is an international energy company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its development and production activities focus in Texas, Louisiana, Central America, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

