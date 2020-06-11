Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $235,735.65 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

