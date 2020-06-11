Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $114,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

