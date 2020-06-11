Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 29,440 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.