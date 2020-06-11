Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 16,800 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,549 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $3,690,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,196 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $98.93 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

