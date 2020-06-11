TransUnion Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

