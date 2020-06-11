TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $433.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 111,205 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 128,205 shares of company stock worth $44,738,424. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.77.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

