Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,801 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,430% compared to the typical volume of 902 call options.

NYSE:VICI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.16.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,101,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

