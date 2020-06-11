Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.94. Town Sports International shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 999,300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Town Sports International stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Town Sports International worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.