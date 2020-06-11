Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $9,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

