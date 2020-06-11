Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $578,000 Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in LYFT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of LYFT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in LYFT by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.56 on Thursday. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

