Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,203 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

OC opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

