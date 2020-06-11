Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,443 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 146,201 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

ARW opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

