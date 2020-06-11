Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,107 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,453,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

