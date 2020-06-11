Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 845,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.07 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $589,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $171,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,661 over the last 90 days.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

