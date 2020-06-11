Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $305,890,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in IAA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,725,000 after buying an additional 58,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in IAA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after buying an additional 667,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IAA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,095,000 after buying an additional 258,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IAA by 277.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the last quarter.

IAA stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.60. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

