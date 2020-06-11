Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 806,850.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,274 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

