Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

