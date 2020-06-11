Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

