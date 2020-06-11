Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 331,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,906,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

