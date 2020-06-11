Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $471,000 in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

