Toronto Dominion Bank Has $463,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $48,759,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,559,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 269,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.