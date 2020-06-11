Toronto Dominion Bank Has $385,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

