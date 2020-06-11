Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $42.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $74,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,035 shares of company stock worth $15,696,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

