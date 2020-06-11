Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

PII opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.