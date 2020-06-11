Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

CDK opened at $46.37 on Thursday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 927.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

