Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

