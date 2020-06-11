Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 20,881 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 28.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 330,941 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 168,050 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 183,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 129,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

