Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

