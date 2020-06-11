Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

