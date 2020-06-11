Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Corecivic by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 213,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corecivic by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Corecivic stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

