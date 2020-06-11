Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 82,032 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 260,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

WRI opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

