Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

