Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,060 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sony were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 252.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 536,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 500,245 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sony by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after buying an additional 183,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sony by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,060 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.