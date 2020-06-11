TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

