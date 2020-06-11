Titcoin (TIT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 48% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Titcoin has a total market cap of $12,972.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,801.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.02597757 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00636217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Titcoin

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,190,724 coins. Titcoin’s official website is titcoin.github.io . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

