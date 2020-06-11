Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Up 0.4% on Strong Earnings

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $114.71 and last traded at $111.58, approximately 48,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,148,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 405,229 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

